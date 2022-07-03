Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,200 shares, a growth of 79.0% from the May 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 112,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FINM. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $195,000. Private Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $196,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Marlin Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Marlin Technology by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Marlin Technology stock opened at $9.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.83 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. Marlin Technology has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $9.94.

Marlin Technology Corporation does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It seeks to identify and complete its initial business combination in the technology industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.