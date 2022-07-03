BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT) Short Interest Up 79.9% in June

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MQT – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 66,200 shares, an increase of 79.9% from the May 31st total of 36,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 81,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MQT. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 301,336 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,661,000 after acquiring an additional 98,849 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 325,974 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 75,105 shares during the period. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $843,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II by 185.0% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 102,092 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after acquiring an additional 66,274 shares during the period. Finally, High Note Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $567,000. 21.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II stock opened at $11.58 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.40 and a 200-day moving average of $12.35. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II has a 1-year low of $10.86 and a 1-year high of $15.17.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.054 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal debt bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund II, Inc was formed in September 21, 1992 and is domiciled in United States.

