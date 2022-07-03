Short Interest in Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY) Expands By 80.0%

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 80.0% from the May 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Li Ning stock opened at $232.17 on Friday. Li Ning has a fifty-two week low of $158.73 and a fifty-two week high of $348.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.6896 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th.

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

