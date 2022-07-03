Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Skanska AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SKSBF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 94,900 shares, a growth of 82.5% from the May 31st total of 52,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 949.0 days.

Shares of Skanska AB (publ) stock opened at $14.57 on Friday. Skanska AB has a 1 year low of $14.15 and a 1 year high of $29.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.76.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Skanska AB (publ) from SEK 240 to SEK 230 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Skanska AB (publ) operates as a construction and project development company in the Nordic region, Europe, and the United States. It operates through three segments: Construction, Residential Development, and Commercial Property Development. The Construction segment builds bridges, roads, harbors, quays, hospitals, residences, and schools.

