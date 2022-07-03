Short Interest in Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY) Increases By 80.6%

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA (OTCMKTS:GBLBY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, an increase of 80.6% from the May 31st total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Separately, Societe Generale upgraded Groupe Bruxelles Lambert from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th.

Shares of GBLBY stock opened at $8.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.09. Groupe Bruxelles Lambert has a twelve month low of $8.02 and a twelve month high of $12.57.

Groupe Bruxelles Lambert SA invests in a portfolio of industrial and services companies operating in various sectors. The company operates through five segments: Holding, Imerys, Sapiens/Webhelp, Canyon/GfG Capital, and Sienna Investment Managers. It operates in Belgium, other European countries, North America, and internationally.

