Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Resolute Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:RMGGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 568,700 shares, a growth of 81.1% from the May 31st total of 314,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 52,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.8 days.

RMGGF stock opened at $0.16 on Friday. Resolute Mining has a 1-year low of $0.16 and a 1-year high of $0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.23.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Resolute Mining from GBX 44 ($0.54) to GBX 46 ($0.56) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Resolute Mining Limited engages in mining, exploration, development, operation, and production of gold properties in Africa, the United Kingdom, and Australia. The company's flagship project is the Syama Gold Mine located in Mali, West Africa. It also owns Mako Gold Mine in Senegal, West Africa.

