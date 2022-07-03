First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FEX – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, an increase of 81.0% from the May 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 4,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 12,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

FEX opened at $76.92 on Friday. First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund has a one year low of $73.68 and a one year high of $93.29. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.44.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a $0.241 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Trust Large Cap Core AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Defined Large Cap Core Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by Standard & Poor’s, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the S&P 500 Index.

