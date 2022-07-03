ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NASDAQ SCOB opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $422.14 million, a PE ratio of 65.27 and a beta of -0.06.
ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.
ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile (Get Rating)
ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ScION Tech Growth II (SCOB)
