ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, an increase of 81.7% from the May 31st total of 7,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 155,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ SCOB opened at $9.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. ScION Tech Growth II has a twelve month low of $9.60 and a twelve month high of $9.95. The stock has a market cap of $422.14 million, a PE ratio of 65.27 and a beta of -0.06.

ScION Tech Growth II (NASDAQ:SCOB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 15th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SCOB. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter worth about $19,161,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 166.0% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,318,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,832,000 after purchasing an additional 822,936 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 136.6% in the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,328,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 766,828 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in ScION Tech Growth II by 124.9% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 731,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,173,000 after purchasing an additional 406,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP acquired a new position in ScION Tech Growth II in the first quarter worth about $2,940,000. 64.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ScION Tech Growth II Company Profile

ScION Tech Growth II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to focus its search on technology-enabled businesses that offer technology solutions, and broader technology software and services in the financial services sector.

