Short Interest in New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA) Rises By 82.2%

New Vista Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NVSA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,500 shares, a growth of 82.2% from the May 31st total of 10,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 30,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVSA. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the first quarter worth approximately $116,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in New Vista Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth approximately $209,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in New Vista Acquisition by 875.1% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 47,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 42,590 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its position in New Vista Acquisition by 190.9% in the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 49,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in New Vista Acquisition by 7,795.6% in the first quarter. Basso Capital Management L.P. now owns 54,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 53,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.84% of the company’s stock.

Get New Vista Acquisition alerts:

Shares of New Vista Acquisition stock opened at $9.82 on Friday. New Vista Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.61 and a twelve month high of $10.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.77.

New Vista Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company focuses on identifying and acquiring a technology business operating in space, defence, communications, advanced air mobility, and logistics areas.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for New Vista Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Vista Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.