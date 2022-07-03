10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA) Short Interest Up 82.4% in June

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VCXA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 82.4% from the May 31st total of 3,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of VCXA stock opened at $9.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $9.87 and a 200 day moving average of $9.85. 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.57 and a 1 year high of $10.88.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $112,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth $178,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II in the 1st quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter valued at about $343,000. Institutional investors own 49.98% of the company’s stock.

10X Capital Venture Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on identifying technology and tech-enabled businesses in the consumer internet, ecommerce, software, healthcare, transportation/mobility, and financial services industries, as well as other industries that are being disrupted by advances in technology and on technology paradigms, including artificial intelligence automation, data science, ecommerce, and software-as-a-service.

