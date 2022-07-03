Fifth Third Bancorp Has $3.60 Million Stock Holdings in Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,469 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,409 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Welltower were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Welltower during the fourth quarter worth about $1,334,568,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Welltower by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after buying an additional 3,564,148 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Welltower by 2,540.8% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after buying an additional 2,604,048 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Welltower by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Welltower by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,502,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $557,704,000 after buying an additional 1,383,663 shares in the last quarter. 93.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Welltower alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WELL. StockNews.com raised Welltower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI set a $99.00 price objective on Welltower in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Welltower from $96.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

WELL stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $86.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.51. Welltower Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.56 and a fifty-two week high of $99.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.77 billion, a PE ratio of 110.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.98.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.68). Welltower had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Welltower Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 23rd. Welltower’s payout ratio is 325.34%.

Welltower Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WELL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.