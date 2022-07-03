Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 728 Shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO)

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,929 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 312.5% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 33 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 39.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 116 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BIO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $800.00 to $750.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 target price on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $793.33.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $502.34 on Friday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $462.61 and a 12 month high of $832.70. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $506.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $576.74. The firm has a market cap of $15.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -102.94 and a beta of 0.93.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The business had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $678.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

