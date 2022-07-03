Fifth Third Bancorp Has $4.08 Million Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Fifth Third Bancorp cut its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 9.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 20.6% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 79,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 13,661 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 141.7% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 75,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,718,000 after acquiring an additional 44,269 shares during the last quarter. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Alliant Energy in the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 14.9% in the first quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 15,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $958,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $67.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

In other news, Director Nancy Joy Falotico purchased 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.00 per share, with a total value of $73,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,810. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Alliant Energy stock opened at $60.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.07 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.45. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $54.20 and a twelve month high of $65.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200-day moving average of $59.96.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 11.60%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th were given a dividend of $0.428 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.10%.

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

