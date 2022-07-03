AdvisorNet Financial Inc Has $40,000 Holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc cut its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 3,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 32,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonnington Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 4,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications stock opened at $110.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of -0.67. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.03 and a twelve month high of $406.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.04 and a 200-day moving average of $126.96.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 29.91% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kelly Steckelberg sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $670,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares in the company, valued at $8,008,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,860 shares of company stock valued at $6,080,506 in the last 90 days. 11.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $157.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $163.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $150.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $145.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $107.00 to $121.00 in a report on Monday, May 30th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.42.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

