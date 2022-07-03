Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Purchased by Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,324 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.6% of Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $10,836,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Grassi Investment Management increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 1,730 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $5,768,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 999 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,055 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $30,192,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marks Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Marks Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Amazon.com in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Amazon.com from $185.00 to $162.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $185.79.

In other news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP David Zapolsky sold 418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $906,733.96. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,537 shares in the company, valued at $7,672,531.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $109.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $1.11 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.18. Amazon.com, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.26 and a fifty-two week high of $188.65.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.52 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.48% and a return on equity of 21.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

