Spire Wealth Management Trims Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Spire Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 674 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in CME Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CME. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in CME Group by 43.5% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 8,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in CME Group by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 61,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in CME Group by 187.2% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,458 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in CME Group during the fourth quarter worth $304,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its stake in CME Group by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.71% of the company’s stock.

Get CME Group alerts:

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CME. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup increased their target price on CME Group from $275.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Oppenheimer raised CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.73.

NASDAQ:CME opened at $204.28 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $203.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.68. The firm has a market cap of $73.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.67, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 0.48. CME Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $185.79 and a 52-week high of $256.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. CME Group’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.79 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. CME Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.22%.

CME Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CME Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CME Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.