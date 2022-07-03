Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42.55 ($0.52). 419,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 180,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.25 ($0.52).

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22.

About Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)

Invinity Energy Systems plc manufactures and sells vanadium flow batteries (VFB) for energy storage solutions in the United Kingdom, Canada, the United States, Australia, and China. The company also develops electricity grids, as well as offers electric grid services. It provides batteries for energy storage for utilities and developers, commercial and industrial, and off-grid and microgrid applications.

