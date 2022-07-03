Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES) Shares Up 0.7%

Shares of Invinity Energy Systems plc (LON:IES – Get Rating) shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 46 ($0.56) and last traded at GBX 42.55 ($0.52). 419,177 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 132% from the average session volume of 180,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 42.25 ($0.52).
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.62 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 77.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £49.38 million and a P/E ratio of -1.22.
About Invinity Energy Systems (LON:IES)
