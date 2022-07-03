Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.79% from the company’s current price.
Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $764.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.62. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78.
Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $54.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,452 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1,050.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,311,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1,141.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 68,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.
About Metropolitan Bank (Get Rating)
Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.
