Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB) Price Target Cut to $95.00

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $155.00 to $95.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target points to a potential upside of 35.79% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NYSE MCB opened at $69.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $764.80 million, a PE ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.62. Metropolitan Bank has a fifty-two week low of $55.95 and a fifty-two week high of $115.78.

Metropolitan Bank (NYSE:MCB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.18. Metropolitan Bank had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 31.72%. The firm had revenue of $54.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.39 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Metropolitan Bank will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Nick Rosenberg sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $86,470.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at $2,356,739.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCB. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 377,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,226,000 after acquiring an additional 143,452 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1,050.0% during the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 87,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,523,000 after acquiring an additional 80,033 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 22.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 435,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,323,000 after acquiring an additional 78,807 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Metropolitan Bank during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,311,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Metropolitan Bank by 1,141.3% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 73,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,881,000 after acquiring an additional 68,021 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.71% of the company’s stock.

Metropolitan Bank Holding Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Metropolitan Commercial Bank that provides a range of business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to small businesses, middle-market enterprises, public entities, and individuals in the New York metropolitan area.

