Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Shares Up 2%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 123,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 49,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.
About Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Odyssey Group International (ODYY)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Odyssey Group International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odyssey Group International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.