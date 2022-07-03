Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY) Shares Up 2%

Odyssey Group International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ODYY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 123,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 146% from the average daily volume of 49,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.25.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.40.

About Odyssey Group International (OTCMKTS:ODYY)

Odyssey Group International, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on development, acquisition, and commercialization of medical products and health related technologies. It develops three lifesaving technologies, including CardioMap, a heart monitoring and screening device; Save A Life choking rescue device; and a neurosteroid drug compound intended to treat concussions and rare brain disorders.

