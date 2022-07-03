Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.82 and last traded at $23.82. 330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.
Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.
About Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)
Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dream Unlimited (DRUNF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.