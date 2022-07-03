Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Trading Down 1.8%

Shares of Dream Unlimited Corp. (OTCMKTS:DRUNF – Get Rating) traded down 1.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.82 and last traded at $23.82. 330 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 3,018 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.27.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on Dream Unlimited from C$55.00 to C$58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.38.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.0782 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th.

About Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF)

Dream Unlimited Corp. formerly known as Dundee Realty Corporation is a real estate investment firm. The firm provides real estate asset management and advisory services including sourcing, acquiring, managing, and developing commercial and residential real estate primarily in Western Canada. It invests in the real estate markets across the globe.

