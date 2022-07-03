Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Trading Down 2.3%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.
Shelf Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHLLF)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shelf Drilling (SHLLF)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for Shelf Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shelf Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.