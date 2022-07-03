Shelf Drilling (OTCMKTS:SHLLF) Trading Down 2.3%

Shelf Drilling, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SHLLF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. 900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 6,033 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.33.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.28.

Shelf Drilling Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SHLLF)

Shelf Drilling, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a shallow water offshore drilling contractor in the Middle East, North Africa, the Mediterranean, Southeast Asia, India, and West Africa. The company offers equipment and services for the drilling, completion, maintenance, and decommissioning of oil and natural gas wells.

