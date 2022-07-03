Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) PT Set at $75.00 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a $75.00 price objective on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $63.00 to $53.80 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Veritas Investment Research downgraded shares of Shopify from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $96.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Shopify from $84.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shopify currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $91.73.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $31.41 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 11.84, a quick ratio of 11.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Shopify has a 1 year low of $29.76 and a 1 year high of $176.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.13 and a beta of 1.82.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The software maker reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Shopify had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 1.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Shopify will post -4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Shopify during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shopify in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 666.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 23 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 62.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

