SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on SEAS. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on SeaWorld Entertainment in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on SeaWorld Entertainment from $94.00 to $76.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SeaWorld Entertainment from $74.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $77.89.

SEAS opened at $46.34 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.02. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $76.57. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.53.

SeaWorld Entertainment ( NYSE:SEAS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $270.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $263.23 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 690.93% and a net margin of 18.25%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that SeaWorld Entertainment will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Marc Swanson sold 7,660 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.86, for a total transaction of $558,107.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 182,656 shares in the company, valued at $13,308,316.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Gulacsy sold 10,500 shares of SeaWorld Entertainment stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total value of $770,070.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 67,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,948,909.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in SeaWorld Entertainment by 1,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in SeaWorld Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

