Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Honda Motor stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HMC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 488,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,996,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Honda Motor by 16.2% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth $295,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth $353,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor in the third quarter worth $405,000.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.

