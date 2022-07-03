Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded Honda Motor from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.
Honda Motor stock opened at $24.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.50. Honda Motor has a 12 month low of $23.73 and a 12 month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.
About Honda Motor (Get Rating)
Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Life creation and Other Businesses.
