Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet raised Ormat Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.25.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of ORA opened at $80.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.87. Ormat Technologies has a one year low of $60.32 and a one year high of $88.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.62 and its 200-day moving average is $76.09.

Ormat Technologies ( NYSE:ORA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $183.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.20 million. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 3.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. Analysts forecast that Ormat Technologies will post 1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Isaac Angel sold 9,502 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total transaction of $777,833.72. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,242,883.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dan Falk sold 1,667 shares of Ormat Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.96, for a total value of $139,961.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,014 shares in the company, valued at $169,095.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,161 shares of company stock worth $3,338,965. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORA. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 50.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 91,328 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 30,795 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 78.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,841 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,106,000. LGT Capital Partners LTD. increased its stake in Ormat Technologies by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 282,400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $22,394,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dudley & Shanley Inc. purchased a new position in Ormat Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,213,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ormat Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage. The Electricity segment develops, builds, owns, and operates geothermal, solar photovoltaic, and recovered energy-based power plants; and sells electricity.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.