National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Thursday.

Separately, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of National Bank from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Shares of NYSE NBHC opened at $38.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 0.89. National Bank has a 52-week low of $34.11 and a 52-week high of $48.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $38.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.84.

National Bank ( NYSE:NBHC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.06). National Bank had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 28.64%. The firm had revenue of $67.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.51 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that National Bank will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. National Bank’s payout ratio is 33.45%.

In other National Bank news, CEO G. Timothy Laney sold 5,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $232,116.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 311,208 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,454,544.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in National Bank by 239.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 257,116 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,357,000 after buying an additional 181,325 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in National Bank by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,409,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 143,573 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of National Bank by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 727,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,286,000 after buying an additional 123,952 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in National Bank by 1,364.9% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 132,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,818,000 after purchasing an additional 123,375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Bank in the fourth quarter worth $4,652,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.59% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

