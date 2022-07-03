Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) vs. IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) Head to Head Comparison

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Bilibili has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBEX has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Bilibili and IBEX, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bilibili 0 7 4 0 2.36 IBEX 0 0 4 0 3.00

Bilibili currently has a consensus target price of $50.73, indicating a potential upside of 89.72%. IBEX has a consensus target price of $21.50, indicating a potential upside of 27.07%. Given Bilibili’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Bilibili is more favorable than IBEX.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

40.5% of Bilibili shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.0% of IBEX shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bilibili and IBEX’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bilibili $3.00 billion 3.48 -$1.07 billion ($3.26) -8.20 IBEX $443.66 million 0.70 $2.85 million $1.17 14.46

IBEX has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bilibili. Bilibili is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IBEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Bilibili and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bilibili -39.78% -34.71% -16.81% IBEX 4.62% 24.20% 7.36%

Summary

IBEX beats Bilibili on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bilibili (Get Rating)

Bilibili Inc. provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, and live broadcasting. Bilibili Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About IBEX (Get Rating)

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company provides ibex Connect, a customer engagement solution that comprises customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that includes digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. As of October 1, 2021, the company operated 33 customer engagement and three customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

