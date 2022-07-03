Brokerages Set Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) Target Price at $28.33

Shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.33.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ICPT shares. Raymond James lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. B. Riley raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $66,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,903 shares in the last quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $163,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ICPT opened at $14.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $419.84 million, a PE ratio of -6.28 and a beta of 1.26. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $10.81 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $88.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.22) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

