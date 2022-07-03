Analysts Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Target Price at $130.91

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.91.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.
In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Shares of DTE stock opened at $129.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.
DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.
DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)
DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTE Energy (DTE)
- Schnitzer Steel Witnesses A Strong Quarter On The Back Of Strong Domestic Demand
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/27 – 7/1
- Accolade Moves Higher But Growth Is Slowing
- ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM): Don’t Miss This Dividend
- RH Gives Good Reason To Get Defensive
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.