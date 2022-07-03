Analysts Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Target Price at $130.91

Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $130.91.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DTE. UBS Group cut shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $136.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at $467,965.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 959.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 130,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $17,236,000 after buying an additional 118,059 shares during the period. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 12.6% during the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in DTE Energy by 6.4% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,683 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,545,000 after buying an additional 707 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its position in DTE Energy by 8.3% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $129.16 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.51. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.25. DTE Energy had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 13.58%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.44 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 19th will be given a $0.885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.13%.

DTE Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.