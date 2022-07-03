Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on CCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $13.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Argus lowered Carnival Co. & from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $22.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Shares of CCL stock opened at $8.82 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $8.10 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a PE ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.51). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 156.75% and a negative return on equity of 61.84%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Carnival Co. & will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.76 per share, for a total transaction of $1,176,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,242,372. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the 1st quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

