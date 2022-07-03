Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF) Receives $8.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Secure Energy Services Inc. (OTCMKTS:SECYF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. CIBC upped their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Secure Energy Services from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Get Secure Energy Services alerts:

Secure Energy Services stock opened at $4.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.71. Secure Energy Services has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Secure Energy Services Inc, an energy services company, provides solutions to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating primarily in Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin and the United States. It operates through two segments, Midstream Infrastructure, and Environmental and Fluid Management. The company's Midstream Infrastructure segment provides services, such as clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, pipeline transportation, marketing and custom treating of crude oil, produced and waste water disposal, oilfield waste processing, and purchase/resale of oil services through its full service terminals, rail facilities, crude oil pipelines, crude oil terminalling facilities, water disposal facilities, and landfills.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Secure Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secure Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.