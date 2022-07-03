Brokerages Set First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF) Price Target at $41.21

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FQVLF – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.21.

FQVLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. TD Securities cut their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on First Quantum Minerals from C$50.00 to C$53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

Get First Quantum Minerals alerts:

FQVLF stock opened at $18.85 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.52. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of $16.19 and a 12 month high of $37.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 2.01.

First Quantum Minerals ( OTCMKTS:FQVLF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter. First Quantum Minerals had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.65%. Equities analysts predict that First Quantum Minerals will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. First Quantum Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.64%.

First Quantum Minerals Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Quantum Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Quantum Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.