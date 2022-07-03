State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 225 Shares of LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its position in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned about 0.06% of LGI Homes worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LGIH. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 455,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,298,000 after acquiring an additional 177,924 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 130.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 279,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,241,000 after acquiring an additional 158,424 shares during the period. Phoenician Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of LGI Homes in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,082,000. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 874,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $135,033,000 after acquiring an additional 52,534 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 194.6% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 64,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,981,000 after acquiring an additional 42,682 shares during the period. 84.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. BTIG Research raised shares of LGI Homes from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of LGI Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.67.

In related news, Director Ryan Edone bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $82.38 per share, with a total value of $82,380.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,205,971.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LGI Homes stock opened at $93.10 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 14.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. LGI Homes, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.73 and a twelve month high of $175.90.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $546.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.07 million. LGI Homes had a net margin of 14.14% and a return on equity of 30.05%. LGI Homes’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 19.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

