Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Insider Sells $58,105.80 in Stock

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total value of $58,105.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,426.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Jennifer Newstead also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

On Tuesday, June 21st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.11, for a total value of $56,809.62.

On Tuesday, June 14th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.89, for a total value of $56,734.38.

On Tuesday, June 7th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.93, for a total value of $65,640.06.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.93, for a total value of $66,666.06.

On Tuesday, May 24th, Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.53, for a total value of $61,741.26.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Jennifer Newstead sold 311 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.60, for a total value of $62,075.60.

On Tuesday, May 3rd, Jennifer Newstead sold 622 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.78, for a total value of $131,105.16.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Jennifer Newstead sold 330 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.63, for a total value of $61,587.90.

On Tuesday, April 19th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.70, for a total value of $100,293.20.

On Tuesday, April 12th, Jennifer Newstead sold 476 shares of Meta Platforms stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.04, for a total value of $104,739.04.

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $160.03 on Friday. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.25 and a twelve month high of $384.33. The company has a market capitalization of $433.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $185.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.44.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The social networking company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.18. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 31.20%. The business had revenue of $27.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $100,000. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth $7,032,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Meta Platforms by 149.1% during the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 506,232 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $112,566,000 after acquiring an additional 303,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

META has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Meta Platforms from $290.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup raised Meta Platforms from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $258.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $360.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Meta Platforms in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $228.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on Meta Platforms from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $301.59.

About Meta Platforms (Get Rating)

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.