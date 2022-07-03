Fifth Third Bancorp Has $307.29 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,026,585 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 8,768 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises 1.3% of Fifth Third Bancorp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Fifth Third Bancorp owned 0.10% of Home Depot worth $307,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hamlin Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 7.9% in the first quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 265,380 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $79,436,000 after purchasing an additional 19,376 shares in the last quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp raised its stake in Home Depot by 1.1% in the first quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Corp now owns 37,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $11,300,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 2.5% in the first quarter. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 561.8% in the first quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 34,037 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 28,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Home Depot by 6.7% in the first quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,280 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares in the last quarter. 70.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Home Depot from $327.00 to $348.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Home Depot from $310.00 to $321.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. OTR Global downgraded Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Home Depot from $420.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $369.82.

In related news, Director Becker Caryn Seidman purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $287.73 per share, with a total value of $431,595.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,595. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 11,293 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.03, for a total value of $3,252,722.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,739,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Home Depot stock opened at $279.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $286.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.97. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $264.51 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $291.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $327.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.67 by $0.42. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $38.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.86 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.25%.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

