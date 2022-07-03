Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 2,171 Shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,171 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $152,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,673,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,026,000 after buying an additional 418,811 shares during the last quarter. Flat Footed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $22,669,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,417,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,254,000 after buying an additional 107,902 shares during the last quarter. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 1,896,482 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,670,000 after buying an additional 223,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,853,614 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,780,000 after buying an additional 58,813 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $5.40 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $891.49 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.87. Service Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $4.65 and a 52 week high of $12.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently -1.40%.

Several research firms have commented on SVC. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Service Properties Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $8.50 to $6.25 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

