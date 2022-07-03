2,355 Shares in NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT) Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new position in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. (NYSE:NXRT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BOKF NA purchased a new position in NexPoint Residential Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,805,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 15,693 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 370,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,044 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of NexPoint Residential Trust by 94.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Get NexPoint Residential Trust alerts:

Shares of NXRT stock opened at $63.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 65.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $71.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $79.59. NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.48 and a 1 year high of $95.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 6.10 and a current ratio of 6.09.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 156.70%.

In other NexPoint Residential Trust news, President James D. Dondero purchased 17,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.01 per share, with a total value of $1,006,120.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 2,033,188 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,978,423.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 12.69% of the company’s stock.

NXRT has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded NexPoint Residential Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on NexPoint Residential Trust from $88.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Compass Point set a $90.00 price target on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.83.

About NexPoint Residential Trust (Get Rating)

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.