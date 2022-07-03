Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $275,000 Stake in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust (NYSE:WRE – Get Rating) by 35.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Washington Real Estate Investment Trust were worth $275,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Widmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 232.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in shares of Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WRE shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com started coverage on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Washington Real Estate Investment Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of NYSE WRE opened at $21.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.83 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $21.11 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The business’s 50 day moving average is $23.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. Washington Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 566.67%.

WashREIT owns and operates uniquely positioned real estate assets in the Washington Metro area. Backed by decades of experience, expertise and ambition, we create value by transforming insights into strategy and strategy into action. As of October 29, 2020, the Company's portfolio of 45 properties includes approximately 3.7 million square feet of commercial space and 6,863 multifamily apartment units.

