Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires New Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,799 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors increased its position in Teradata by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,454,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $146,727,000 after purchasing an additional 163,061 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,923,419 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $124,158,000 after purchasing an additional 682,425 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. increased its position in Teradata by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,941,046 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,674,000 after purchasing an additional 564,947 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Teradata by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,615,887 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,637,000 after purchasing an additional 92,327 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Teradata by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,615,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,614,000 after purchasing an additional 26,086 shares during the period. 98.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDC shares. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Teradata from $65.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Teradata from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.10.

In other news, Director Timothy C. K. Chou sold 4,092 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.82, for a total transaction of $187,495.44. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,252.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Claire Bramley sold 2,100 shares of Teradata stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.54, for a total value of $74,634.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 99,622 shares in the company, valued at $3,540,565.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,457 shares of company stock worth $373,250. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TDC opened at $37.37 on Friday. Teradata Co. has a 12-month low of $33.38 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.72 and its 200 day moving average is $42.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.08.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46. Teradata had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $496.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.86 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Teradata’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

