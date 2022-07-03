Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 738 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Elastic were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESTC. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Elastic by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 4,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Elastic by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Elastic by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Elastic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESTC. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $133.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Elastic in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.15.

ESTC opened at $71.21 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.37 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day moving average of $84.38. Elastic has a fifty-two week low of $50.74 and a fifty-two week high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. Elastic had a negative net margin of 23.64% and a negative return on equity of 39.42%. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total value of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Janesh Moorjani sold 2,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $201,908.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,984,017.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

