Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 33.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,511 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ABNB. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. 34.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $91.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.71 and a twelve month high of $212.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $117.77 and its 200-day moving average is $146.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.80 and a beta of 0.86.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.12%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 70.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.75) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ABNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. JMP Securities downgraded Airbnb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Airbnb from $205.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Airbnb from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Airbnb from $185.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Airbnb from $150.00 to $95.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.13.

In other news, Director Belinda J. Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.98, for a total transaction of $3,379,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,645,476.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.44, for a total value of $42,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,797,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $812,871,117.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 662,436 shares of company stock valued at $89,765,452 over the last three months. 32.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

