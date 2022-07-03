Sigma Planning Corp Raises Holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 47,720 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,899 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $1,911,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,134,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,184,000 after buying an additional 2,695,240 shares during the period. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,309,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 238.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 1,522,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,853 shares in the last quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,298,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 960,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,672,000 after acquiring an additional 18,370 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:COMT opened at $41.21 on Friday. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $28.85 and a 52-week high of $46.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.62.

