Sigma Planning Corp Has $1.84 Million Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,948 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the quarter. Sigma Planning Corp’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF by 48.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $298,000.

FNCL stock opened at $45.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.42. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 1 year low of $43.19 and a 1 year high of $59.39.

