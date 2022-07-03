RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target Lowered to $400.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $520.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for RH’s Q2 2023 earnings at $7.33 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $6.94 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of RH from an accumulate rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of RH from $330.00 to $250.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $366.13.

RH stock opened at $220.70 on Thursday. RH has a 1-year low of $207.37 and a 1-year high of $744.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $363.71.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The business had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.89 EPS. RH’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current year.

In other RH news, Director Keith Belling sold 2,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.12, for a total transaction of $724,049.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,116 shares in the company, valued at $2,476,353.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,392.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lone Pine Capital LLC raised its stake in RH by 24.3% in the fourth quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 1,603,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,588,000 after buying an additional 313,268 shares in the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its stake in RH by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,286,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,345,000 after buying an additional 318,000 shares in the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its stake in RH by 2.6% in the first quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 677,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,960,000 after buying an additional 17,196 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC raised its stake in RH by 78.3% in the fourth quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,728,000 after buying an additional 235,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. raised its stake in RH by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 423,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,179,000 after buying an additional 266,464 shares in the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

