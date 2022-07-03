JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trims RH (NYSE:RH) Target Price to $300.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $400.00 to $300.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on RH. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of RH from $550.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RH currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $366.13.

Shares of RH opened at $220.70 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $282.16 and its 200-day moving average is $363.71. RH has a 12 month low of $207.37 and a 12 month high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that RH will post 28.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total value of $974,031.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $866,392.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573 over the last three months. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of RH by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC grew its position in shares of RH by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in RH by 2.7% during the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in RH by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

