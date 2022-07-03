Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) Price Target Cut to $17.00

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Truist Financial from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th.

Shares of NYSE:PDM opened at $13.33 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $19.84. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.43. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust ( NYSE:PDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.02). Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.69% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $136.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.88 million. Research analysts predict that Piedmont Office Realty Trust will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.30%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 210.00%.

In other news, Director Glenn Gary Cohen purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.15 per share, for a total transaction of $80,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,408 shares in the company, valued at $361,889.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Laura P. Moon sold 7,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $122,718.43. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $756,246.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $602,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 17.4% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 208,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after purchasing an additional 30,791 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 33.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 15,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 3.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,578,000 after purchasing an additional 32,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 5.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 919,579 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,028,000 after acquiring an additional 51,549 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

