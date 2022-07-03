Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RVLV. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Revolve Group in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $47.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $68.00 to $59.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $65.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $67.13.

RVLV stock opened at $26.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Revolve Group has a twelve month low of $24.10 and a twelve month high of $89.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.76.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.05. Revolve Group had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 33.24%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $256.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 58.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Mente sold 64,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.24, for a total value of $3,471,522.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mmmk Development, Inc. sold 33,202 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.19, for a total transaction of $1,732,812.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 163,416 shares of company stock valued at $8,700,938. Insiders own 51.12% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 258.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,330,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,578,000 after buying an additional 959,875 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 891,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,968,000 after buying an additional 811,812 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,667,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Revolve Group by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,267,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,135,000 after buying an additional 522,770 shares during the period. Finally, Ardmore Road Asset Management LP acquired a new position in Revolve Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $21,575,000. 54.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. It operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands. The company offers women's apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty styles under established and emerging brands, as well as owned brands.

