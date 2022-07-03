Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) Price Target Cut to $24.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $27.80.

NYSE:OFC opened at $26.73 on Thursday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 52 week low of $23.89 and a 52 week high of $30.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.03.

Corporate Office Properties Trust ( NYSE:OFC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $195.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.33 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 6.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.30%.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 3,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.74, for a total value of $91,343.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,382.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OFC. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 119.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 209,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 113,940 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $386,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 614,408 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,577,000 after purchasing an additional 14,891 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 9,370 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co increased its holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 19,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

