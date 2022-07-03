Truist Financial Lowers Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Price Target to $150.00

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Truist Financial from $175.00 to $150.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an overweight rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $156.00 to $123.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $182.48.

GPN opened at $110.93 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.04. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $105.52 and a twelve month high of $196.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $122.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.91.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments will post 9.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

In related news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,726,121.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Global Payments by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 385 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

