RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $350.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $385.00 to $350.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on RH. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $668.00 to $535.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $560.00 to $520.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RH presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $366.13.

Shares of RH stock opened at $220.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $282.16 and a 200-day moving average of $363.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a 12-month low of $207.37 and a 12-month high of $744.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.35, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 2.20.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The company had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.89 EPS. RH’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that RH will post 28.99 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $777,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 5,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 138 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.31, for a total transaction of $33,300.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,650,560.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 62,009 shares of company stock worth $18,133,573. 23.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $269,000. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 1,843.9% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 8,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,726 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $497,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of RH by 494.5% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Baader Bank INC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the first quarter valued at about $1,213,000. Institutional investors own 96.27% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

